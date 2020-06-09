FOMC meet this week - another gold support coming up

I posted earlier on the Fed Roadmap and its support for gold: Guggenheim's Minerd likes gold - "accumulation of gold ... a responsible policy response"



A snippet along the same lines via TD, says the focus for the week is on the FOMC meeting

expects 'the tone to remain dovish'

'which may reinvigorate interest' in gold

'the underlying theme driving gold purchases has not changed - central banks remain committed to maintaining their monetary support for the foreseeable future'











