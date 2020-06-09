FOMC meet this week - another gold support coming up

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted earlier on the Fed Roadmap and its support for gold: Guggenheim's Minerd likes gold - "accumulation of gold ... a responsible policy response"

A snippet along the same lines via TD, says the focus for the week is on the FOMC meeting
  • expects 'the tone to remain dovish'
  • 'which may reinvigorate interest' in gold
  • 'the underlying theme driving gold purchases has not changed - central banks remain committed to maintaining their monetary support for the foreseeable future'



