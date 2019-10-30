FOMC meeting - domestic considerations
I retweeted this from Chris Weston at Pepperstone (@ChrisWeston_PS), but popping it in here ICYMI.
For more on the FOMC:
- FOMC meet today - rate cut is widely expected but its 'what's next?' of most focus
- FOMC decision due Wednesday - preview
- Federal Reserve's FOMC policy meeting Wednesday - rate cut preview
- What's priced in for the FOMC and BOC
- Federal Reserve FOMC - rate cut on the agenda says Goldman Sachs
- FOMC and BOJ meetings - forecast range for USD/JPY