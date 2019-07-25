FOMC meeting next week - most expect a rate cut but there are still a couple of holdouts

Reuters polling of 111 economist on what they expect from the fres Federal Reserve on July 31:

95% predict a 25 basis point cut





Two of the 111 said it'd be 50bps

Two said Fed to remain on hold

Reuters add a good point from Capital Economics:



"The biggest reason for the Fed to cut rates is because it has been priced into the markets for a while now. If they didn't follow through and cut, it would cause a bit of a shock"

It would be bedlam in the stock market I reckon, yep





Anyway, more:

"I think the recent general message from the Fed seems to be that it's more about downside risks to growth rather than the economy being already weak"

















