FOMC meeting Wednesday - 2020 rate hike outlier scenario could boost the USD

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting is today, 11 December 2019

Consensus is for on hold and not too much change, Earlier:

Bank of America / Merrill Lynch flag a low probability outcome, but with substantial implications:

BoA/ML expect the Federal Reserve's dot plot will show the Fed on hold next

But, there is an chance year the plot will signal a 2020 rate increase. Which would boost the US dollar:

the analysts point to last week's strong US job data

"We expect the broader U.S. rates market to have a limited response to the Fed meeting"

the median 2020 dot (where the FOMC believe the appropriate level for rates will be next year) is likely to be 1.625% (ie showing no move) But if that is not the case and the median dot increases, that "would likely cause some of the easing priced in 2020 to be pared back"

"we think the hurdle for a significant USD reaction on Wednesday is fairly high", but the risk is "skewed toward a hawkish market reaction"



---

Just to say again, BoA/ML think this is an outlier probability.







