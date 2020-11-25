FOMC minutes: Market participants increasingly focused on how asset purchases might evolve

Some market participants expected the Committee to eventually lengthen the weighted average maturity of the Federal Reserve's purchases of Treasury securities.

Meeting participants generally saw the current QE pace and composition as effective



While participants judged that immediate adjustments to the pace and composition of asset purchases were not necessary, they recognized that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments. Accordingly, participants saw the ongoing careful consideration of potential next steps for enhancing the Committee's guidance for its asset purchases as appropriate.

Staff noted that financial market participants generally expected the Committee to continue its net asset purchases at the current pace through next year and at a reduced pace in subsequent years

The September FOMC statement indicated that asset purchases will continue "over coming months," and participants viewed this guidance for asset purchases as having served the Committee well so far. Most participants judged that the Committee should update this guidance at some point and implement qualitative outcome-based guidance that links the horizon over which the Committee anticipates it would be conducting asset purchases to economic conditions.

Most participants judged that the guidance for asset purchases should imply that increases in the Committee's securities holdings would taper and cease sometime before the Committee would begin to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.

Most policymakers thought Fed should implement outcome-based guidance for QE because of uncertainty over economic outlook



