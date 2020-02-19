FOMC minutes: Current policy stance to 'remain appropriate for a time'

Conditions expected in Q2 for T-bill tapering

Saw risks to economic activity as 'somewhat more favorable' than at previous meeting

Expected economic growth to continue at a 'moderate pace'

Cited easing of trade tensions, receding risks from Brexit and stabilizing global growth as reducing downside risks

Generally expected trade uncertainty to remain somewhat elevated

Agreed threat from virus 'warranted close watching'

Once reserves reach ample levels, regular open market operations will be required over time to accommodate trend growth in Fed's liabilities and maintain ample reserves

We have heard all these messages before from Powell and other Fed members. It's a rare moment when the message is very much united and consistent. The market continues to doubt there will be a long period of watching with a 78% chance of a cut priced in at the July meeting.

