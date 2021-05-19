Preview: FOMC minutes are all about the taper talk

Will there be taper mentions





In my preview for the most-recent FOMC decision, I wrote that it was a rare meeting where the minutes were more likely to be a market mover than the decision itself.





I'm sure there will be some Fed members feeling the pressure of higher wages and input prices. Combine that with all the enthusiasm in equities and the smooth reception to the BOC taper and there are going to be arguments for at least hinting at a taper. Those arguments will lose out and I don't know if we'll get a trace of them in the statement or press conference.

However they will show up in the Minutes released May 19 and that could spark some risk aversion then, particularly if the re-opening sentiment continues to improve.



Now it's time for the minutes, which will be released at the top of the hour.





Every mention of tapering or reducing the pace of asset purchases will be scrutinized. That said, I think we might not get any. In his post-FOMC press conference, Powell said that he will determine when the taper talk starts and that it hasn't started yet. That should add to the positive turn in intraday sentiment.





At the same time, watch out for talk about inflation and input costs, which could also have a negative effect. This might also be a tough one to capture in headlines, so the market might be slow to digest the implications, if there are any.





Finally, these headlines tend to trickle out very slowly now, rather than a quick dump so it will be a messy release.