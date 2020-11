This is a market mover

There is a lively debate about what the Fed will do at the December 16 meeting. Fed officials have been fairly consistent in saying they want to wait and see how the economy develops but many market watchers see them extending the maturity of their purchases in an operation twist-style move.





I don't think these minutes are going to put that debate to bed, but they might give us an idea of how eager officials are to make a move.