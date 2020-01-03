FOMC minutes: Rates likely to remain appropriate for a time unless there's a material change
Highlights of the minutes of the Dec meeting
Expectations for this report and were low and these minutes managed to meet them. There is hardly any scope for a reaction from any Fed talk for the next few months. They're firmly on the sidelines and everything we heard to today fits into that.
- A few policymakers raised concerns that keeping rates low for a long time could exacerbate imbalances in financial sector
- Fed saw risks to outlook as tilted to the downside but that some risks had eased in recent months
- More sanguine view of risks owed to easing US-China tensions, along with lower probability of no-deal Brexit
- Topics for future discussion included composition of long-term Treasuries in holdings
- Discussed expectations to gradually transition away from active repo operations next year
- Some repos might be needed at least through April
- Technical adjustments might be needed at some point for IOER and overnight repurchase rates