FOMC minutes response - likely on pause unless a significant downside risk emerges

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments from CIBC (in brief and nothing surprising):
  • minutes … reveal central bankers are now more or less on the same page for what lies ahead
  • most officials saw rates as 'well calibrated'
  • most policymakers believed it would take a 'material reassessment of the outlook' to alter that view
  • Many participants ... cited improvements in spending on interest-rate sensitive sectors and residential investment, two areas of the economy which had looked soft earlier in the year
  • Several went a step further to state that the data and models they were looking at showed that the likelihood of a recession had decreased heading into that last rate cut
  • However, not all agreed that the Fed was completely out of the woods just yet with the trade-war, global growth slowdown and low inflation making the near-term risks still skewed to the downside
  • Overall, the minutes suggest there's more harmony amongst Fed voters on the path forward, reinforcing our view that the central bank is likely on pause unless a significant downside risk emerges. 

