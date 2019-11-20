FOMC minutes response - likely on pause unless a significant downside risk emerges

A note via CIBC on the Fed minutes released Wednesday in the.

Comments from CIBC (in brief and nothing surprising):

minutes … reveal central bankers are now more or less on the same page for what lies ahead

most officials saw rates as 'well calibrated'

most policymakers believed it would take a 'material reassessment of the outlook' to alter that view

Many participants ... cited improvements in spending on interest-rate sensitive sectors and residential investment, two areas of the economy which had looked soft earlier in the year

Several went a step further to state that the data and models they were looking at showed that the likelihood of a recession had decreased heading into that last rate cut

However, not all agreed that the Fed was completely out of the woods just yet with the trade-war, global growth slowdown and low inflation making the near-term risks still skewed to the downside

Overall, the minutes suggest there's more harmony amongst Fed voters on the path forward, reinforcing our view that the central bank is likely on pause unless a significant downside risk emerges.











