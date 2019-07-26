FOMC poses a downside risk for AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

ANZ looking ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week (July 31 announcement)

In brief (bolding mine):
  • FOMC meeting is the key risk event
  • market still pricing in a chance of a 50bp move
  • there is scope for disappointment
  • US data pulse has been broadly positive since the June meeting and this obviously lifts the probability of Chair Powell taking a more cautious tone than the market is expecting. 
  • Should this occur, the AUD is likely to feel the pinch of a firmer USD
 
