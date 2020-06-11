FOMC recap: Powell not taking away the punch bowl

A recap of the headlines from yesterday









In other words, they'd be happy to let the party keep going so long as it works in their interest of meeting labour market objectives. As for inflation, it seems like a dead topic now with Powell himself saying that "we're not thinking about it".





Another thing that Powell reassured the market is that they aren't going to raise rates or tighten policy whatsoever any time soon and that is largely keeping yields in-check, alongside their downbeat assessment and outlook of economic conditions.





There was a risk that Powell being too optimistic about the economy could spoil the party (better view could mean less accommodative policy) but he steered clear of that.





In short, they're not going to rein in the party and there was little suggestion that much has changed since before the meeting.





It certainly looks like the market was looking for the Fed to goose it along further, but that wasn't much of the case. And after an unrelenting run higher in stocks and move lower in the dollar over the past few weeks, a little exhaustion may be overdue.





That is perhaps what we're seeing now in stocks and the dollar today.





But in the big picture, there is little that has changed from before and after the meeting in my view. Powell is keeping the punch bowl full and you'd think that would be reason enough for the party to keep going. Let's see if that rationale will play out moving forward.





That said, Powell's sobering remarks on the dire economic outlook is another reminder of the disconnect between stocks and the "real world" over the past few weeks.



