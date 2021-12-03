Forecasts for the RBA include an end to bond-buying in February, rate hike 2022

I posted this earlier on what is analyst consensus for the Reserve Bank of Australia ahead:

Analysts expect the RBA will hike in Q1 2023 (from earlier expecting Q2 2023) Scanning the Reuters report on their poll and some other sources for a few more projections:

ANZ say the pivot from Powell to a faster taper could prompt the RBA to finish its bond-buying program as early as February 2022

Nomura are forecasting the first RBA rate hike in Q4 next year and see a risk of an even quicker move than that. Nomura says RBA CPI forecasts are too low and the Bank will be forced hawkish in coming months

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet next on December 7, statement due at 0330 GMT.



