Former ECB Vice President Costancio - reckless Trump

Former ECB Vice President. President of the Council of ISEG, University of Lisbon. Professor at Navarra University, Masters School, Madrid .... yes, its Vitor Constâncio!

China showing its new powers facing reckless Trump. Let yuan go slightly over 7 and stopped buying US agricultural products and US and world markets tumble! China is in this for the long haul, Trump for next year elections. Who will blink first while the world burns? Buy the dip?





You tend to get honestly from these guys once they leave office ….



