Former Fed Chair Greenspan says an insurance rate cut by the Fed makes sense
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan comments from an interview with Bloomberg.
- Fed should be open to an insurance interest-rate cut
- to counter risks to the outlook
- "It pays to act to see if you could fend it off"
- "I remember very distinctly on a number of occasions we cut rates not because we thought that it highly probable that it would be necessary," but because the fallout from an event happening, if it happened, would be very large
- "You will act to reduce the risk of those types of events and that's a vital thing to do"