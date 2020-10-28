Former Fed official Dudley says US economy is deteriorating, Fed can do more

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley with more (earlier here)

Speaking with Bloomberg TV
  • outlook for the US economy is deteriorating
  • Federal Reserve can do more, the question is how much impact it will have
  • sees quickly diminishing returns from further Fed moves
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose