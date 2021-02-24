Four Fed speakers on the agenda for Wednesday 24 February 2021

At 1500 GMT Fed Chair Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee to deliver the semi-annual monetary policy report. This will be a rehash of Tuesday's testimony.

1530 GMT Fed Board of Governors member Brainard will be speaking, discussing the Bank's maximum employment mandate in an event hosted by Harvard University, there will be both prepared text and a following Q&A.





1800 GMT the Fed's Vice Chair Clarida will be discussing his views on the economic outlook and monetary policy. The venue is a virtual event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce; prepared text and Q&A to follow.





2100 GMT Fed Vice Chair Clarida, yes again. Will discuss his economic outlook and monetary policy, yes again, at a virtual event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia! Prepared text and Q&A.



