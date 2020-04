According to data from the Bank of France

Sales of industrial goods fell by 43%

Food sales down by only 0.9%

On the balance of things, the central bank says that retail sales actually fell by 7.2% in Q1 compared to the previous quarter. Department store sales suffered the most, falling by 19.3% and that is offset by a rise in supermarket (+7.4%) and hypermarket (+1.7%) sales.