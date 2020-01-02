Friday is FOMC minutes day … when too much liquidity is barely enough!

The December Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes will be released at 2pm New York time on Friday.

That's 1900 GMT

The Fed injected epic amounts of liquidity into markets over the Christmas / New Year period … this:

Its almost as if that was the plan …





Anyway, a recap of the Dec meeting:

13 of 17 officials forecast rates would be unchanged through the 2020 (that's the upshot of the new forecasts issued)

the other 4 projected a 25bp increase some time in 2020

Chair Powell followed up by saying it would take a "material reassessment" in the outlook to prompt a shift in policy

So, eyes will be on any further details re any of this. And also on remarks about the repo market and (maybe more) liquidity injections to come (or not).





Record stock market highs, good Job Jay!

