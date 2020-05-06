FT says the ballooning of the Swiss National Bank’s balance-sheet poses risk to credibility

The Financial Times cite concerns of analysts on the SNB, such as:

"You do not want the SNB to become like a hedge fund, that has become so big relative to the size of the Swiss economy that if it does something wrong it could ruin the country," said Stéphane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier, a private bank. "Can they push it to the absurd?"



This in relation to the SNB balance sheet as it buys non-CHF currencies in an attempt to hold down the Swiss franc.

SNB believes CHF is overvalued, could create deflation and is a huge challenge for Swiss exporters.











