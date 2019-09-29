FT front page for Monday will feature a Draghi farewell message on fiscal union

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

European Central Bank President (soon to be ex- ) Draghi featured on the front page of the Financial Times:

European Central Bank President Draghi featured on the front page of the Financial Times:
The gist of the piece is Draghi supports French president Macron calingl for fiscal transfers between eurozone member states
  • said higher government spending was "more urgent than before"
  • " what matters is to make the union stronger. In some areas, further integration achieves this goal"
  • "To have a stronger EMU [economic and monetary union], we need a common eurozone budget. Clearly the political debate on that still has a long way to go. But I am optimistic."
---
Yeah, no. Not gonna happen any time soon. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose