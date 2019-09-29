FT front page for Monday will feature a Draghi farewell message on fiscal union

European Central Bank President (soon to be ex- ) Draghi featured on the front page of the Financial Times:





The gist of the piece is Draghi supports French president Macron calingl for fiscal transfers between eurozone member states

said higher government spending was "more urgent than before"

" what matters is to make the union stronger. In some areas, further integration achieves this goal"

"To have a stronger EMU [economic and monetary union], we need a common eurozone budget. Clearly the political debate on that still has a long way to go. But I am optimistic."

---

Yeah, no. Not gonna happen any time soon.