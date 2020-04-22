FT: Investors count on radical ECB action to head off Italy crisis

The Financial Times with a piece on how the European Central Bank finds itself under pressure to support Italian bonds.

This week, Italy's 10-year government bond yield climbed above 2 per cent for the first time in a month, while the "spread" over German bonds - a closely watched measure of risk within the eurozone - widened to 2.6 percentage points.

That is not far short of the peak of 2.8 percentage points during the March sell-off.

In March the ECB took action to stem the sell-off in the riskier end of of eurozone debt markets

€750bn bond-buying plan

The gains have nearly evaporated though. The FT writes support is builidiong at the ECB to do more.

Lagarde, ECB president, has made it clear that the central bank could go further if needed

Even members of the ECB governing council who have criticised easing measures in the past now seem supportive.







