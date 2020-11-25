FT reports that the RBNZ to reimpose lending curbs over housing bubble fears

The Financial Times with a recap of Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr earlier today:

  • RBNZ will reimpose mortgage lending restrictions from March 
  • Orr said the bank would reimpose loan-to-value restrictions on lenders that it eased in May
  • added that the RBNZ would like to add debt-to-income restrictions to its macroprudential tool kit, a move that requires government approval
Link to the FT for more (may be gated).

