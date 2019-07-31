Full text of the July 31, 2019 FOMC statement

The full text of the July 31 statement from the FOMC



Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in

June indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic

activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid,

on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained

low. Although growth of household spending has picked up from earlier in

the year, growth of business fixed investment has been soft. On a

12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than

food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of

inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term

inflation expectations are little changed.



Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster

maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of

global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation

pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the

federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent. This action supports the

Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong

labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2

percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about

this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of

the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor

the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and

will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor

market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.



In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the

target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess

realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum

employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective.

This assessment will take into account a wide range of information,

including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation

pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and

international developments.



The Committee will conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities

holdings in the System Open Market Account in August, two months

earlier than previously indicated.



Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair;

John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James

Bullard; Richard H. Clarida; Charles L. Evans; and Randal K. Quarles.

Voting against the action were Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren,

who preferred at this meeting to maintain the target range for the

federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent.









