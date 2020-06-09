Further NZD strength would be unwelcome to the RBNZ

That's the view at BNZ, recapping recent moves in a morning note:

NZD pushed up to a 5-month high

apart from retreating against JPY after a strong run, it is higher on the rest of the crosses

NZD/EUR ... highest level in more than 3 months

NZD/GBP new high for the year of 0.5160

BNZ give a heads up to how the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is going to view the moves:

Our models suggest that while much of the recent NZD strength can be justified by the improving fundamentals, the currency now does look a little overbought in the short term and further strength from here would be seen as unwelcome by the RBNZ.



