Further NZD strength would be unwelcome to the RBNZ

That's the view at BNZ, recapping recent moves in a morning note:

  • NZD pushed up to a 5-month high
  • apart from retreating against JPY after a strong run, it is higher on the rest of the crosses
  • NZD/EUR ...  highest level in more than 3 months
  • NZD/GBP new high for the year of 0.5160
BNZ give a heads up to how the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  is going to view the moves: 
  • Our models suggest that while much of the recent NZD strength can be justified by the improving fundamentals, the currency now does look a little overbought in the short term and further strength from here would be seen as unwelcome by the RBNZ.

