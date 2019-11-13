Further responses to the RBNZ announcement - ANZ forecast more interest rate cuts ahead

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  decision today was a surprise:

ANZ now:
  • expect the RBNZ to cut rates again in May and August next year (ANZ were previously at today for a cut, 2 in 2020)
  • say risk to forecast is for earlier and or more than 2 cuts
Citing:
  • they expect the RBNZ to be disappointed on economic growth
  • RBNZ has made a meaningful revision lower heir estimate of the economy's 'speed limit' - makes future aggressive action less likely


