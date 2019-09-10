Further RRR cuts expected from the PBOC - and a higher USD/CNY
Ahead of the daily mid rate setting, comments from TD on the People's Bank of China
- expect further RRR cuts in the months ahead consistent with easing across Asia
- PBoC is likely to remain cautious towards a benchmark rate cut
- In line with this, we remain focused on the CNY as the obvious avenue for China to ease its monetary conditions. The RRR cuts taken together with weak trade data are likely to mean that any retracement in USDCNY will be limited and shortlived.
- We expect a move to USDCNY 7.30 by end 2019