FYI...Fed's Harker does not address monetary policy or the economy in prepared remarks
Will be watching for any Q&A or comments to reporters
The Fed's Parker does not address monetary policy of the economy in his prepared remarks.
Back on September 27 in an event in New York, Harker said:
- Fed out to hold rates steady and watch economy
- Fed watching money markets and will ensure rate controls
- Standing repo facility discussions still at early stage
- Fed may need to grow balance sheet sooner than thought
- Reserves may be near or approaching appropriate level
- Says he is not supportive of September rate cut
- Says he did not support Fed's rate cut last week