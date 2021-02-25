G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet today, Friday 26 February

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

This is a virtual event, stay tuned for any headlines. The news conference at the conclusion is due at 1715 Central European Time

  • which is 1615GMT
The G20 members are: 
  • Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. 
  • Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.
Yep, 21 of 'em. 

