German Chancellor Merkel said considering joint EU bonds
Merkel responding to the idea raised once again, this time by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
This idea was raised in response to the 2008 GFC, Germany was a very firm no that time. This time though Merkel is ready to consider it.
Via Bloomberg:
- idea raised during a video conference between the 27 EU leaders on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter
- Merkel told reporters afterward that she was happy for her finance chief, Olaf Scholz, to explore the proposal with other ministers