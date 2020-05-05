German judges partly dismiss ECB QE case

The judges reach a 7-1 ruling in the ECB QE case

Despite the ruling, the court says that some action by the ECB QE program partially violates constitution and that some of the action is held illegal i.e. not valid in Germany.







Although there are some caveats, I wouldn't look too much into this. This just reaffirms that PEPP is going to be untouched, so the lack of suggestive price action means 'let's move on'. Adding that the ECB decision is not backed by the EU treaty. The decision can be found here





I would argue that this is the key passage to take note of in the ruling above:





"Following a transitional period of no more than three months allowing for the necessary coordination with the Eurosystem, the Bundesbank may thus no longer participate in the implementation and execution of the ECB decisions at issue, unless the ECB Governing Council adopts a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the PSPP are not disproportionate to the economic and fiscal policy effects resulting from the programme. On the same condition, the Bundesbank must ensure that the bonds already purchased and held in its portfolio are sold based on a - possibly long-term - strategy coordinated with the Eurosystem."



