Germany BDI industry association sees German economic growth at 0.5% this year

Their calendar-adjusted forecast is for growth of 0.1%

That pretty much fits the thinking that we'll likely see more economic stagnation in Germany - largely led by the manufacturing recession. The good news is that so far, that hasn't spilled over to other key areas of the economy i.e. services sector, labour market.





There are some green shoots for the industrial sector recently but I still highly doubt it would lead to a significant rebound considering global trade conditions.





The fear for Germany is that the slump may lead to a broader recession but as mentioned above, those risks remain contained for the time being at least.



