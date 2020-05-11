German chancellor Merkel: Court ruling on ECB has 'great importance'

Reuters reports German chancellor, Angela Merkel, as saying in a meeting with her CDU party





Court ruling is 'solvable' if ECB explains programme

It is understandable that European Commission stresses that national courts cannot call the ECJ into question

Merkel is trying to play the situation down a little but at the same time maintain that the German court ruling does have some material standing. It will be interesting to see how all of this translates to Germany's stance in more critical EU discussions in the future.





