Global central bank co-ordinated interest rate cut coming on Wednesday 4 March

A coordinated global interest rate cut by the top central banks will happen this Wednesday, March 4.



So says economist for the U.S. bank lobby Bill Nelson, chief economist at the Bank Policy Institute

Nelson, formerly at the Federal Reserve (worked on the Fed's responses to the 2007-2008 financial crisis):

It will happen before the U.S. stock market opens, either 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. ET (1200 or 1300 GMT)

It will be half a percentage point at least

"The only way to get a positive market reaction is to deliver more than expected"

will include "forward guidance"











