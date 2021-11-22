Gold beaten up as the golden-haired Fed dove loses nomination bid

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Brainard doesn't get the nomination

Gold chart
It's clear which Fed candidate the gold market preferred.

The precious metal is down $32 to $1812 in the aftermath of news that the White House will renominate Jerome Powell to another four-year term. The gold market clearly would have preferred the more-dovish Lael Brainard. She might have shifted to a more-dovish course and allowed a wider overshoot in inflation.

The dollar was broadly stronger after the news.

In terms of technicals, this will deepen the consolidation that's been slowly unfolding since the pandemic.

Seasonally, there's a powerful trend of strength for gold beginning in December and running into February so this dip could be bought. Though there isn't much support now until $1750.

Many in the market are mulling a hawkish pivot from Powell now that he has the re-nomination. The risk may be that he wasn't acting and will stick with his slow-taper plan and belief that inflation will be transitory.

Powell and Brainard
