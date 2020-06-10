Gold price up - a couple of helpful hints from the Fed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A comment via TD on gold, not breaking any new ground but a useful bit of brief recap.

  • Fed confirmed they are going to be accommodative for as long as they need to
  • Anything that talks about zero-bound is helpful. At the same time, if you think that inflation's a target and you still say zero because you're going to be operating at below potential, then I think that's beneficial for gold.
Yep - easy policy is loved by the yellow rock (ok, metal … ;- ) ) 
(TD comments via Bloomberg) 

gold chart
