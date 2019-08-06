Goldman Sachs adds in a third expected Fed rate cut

Goldman Sachs say they are no longer expecting a US China trade deal prior to the election in the US next year.

GS add an expected third rate cut from the Fed this year, in October of 25 bps.





GS cite:

growing trade policy risks

market expectations for much deeper rate cuts

possibility of a no-deal Brexit

September FOMC meeting

75% chance of a 25bp cut

15% chance of a 50bp cut

10% chance of no cut

October