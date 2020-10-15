Goldman Sachs join the dovish RBA express - see potential November easing
CBA and RBC are projecting cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the next meeting, Nov. 3:
Following Lowe's speech and comments earlier:
- More from RBA Lowe - possible to cut rates to 0.1%
- AUD testing its overnight low after RBA Gov Lowe spoke
- RBA Governor Lowe - reasonable to expect further easing would be more impactful than earlier
Goldman Sachs too, in research note say RBA dovish tone is indicative its likely to lower the cash rate to 0.1%. GS also see a new AUD100bn QE programme to lower longer term yields.