Goldman Sachs join the dovish RBA express - see potential November easing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

CBA and RBC are projecting cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the next meeting, Nov. 3:

Following Lowe's speech and comments earlier:
 Goldman Sachs too, in research note say RBA dovish tone is indicative its likely to lower the cash rate to 0.1%. GS also see a new AUD100bn QE programme to lower longer term yields. 
CBA and RBC are projecting cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia at the next meeting, Nov. 3:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose