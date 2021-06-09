Goldman Sachs on Fed's view that inflation is transitory

A few comments from a research note via Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs

Says the sees strong reasons to support the view at the Federal Reserve that inflation is temporary:

sees expiring enhanced unemployment benefits in the months ahead as like;ly to prompt workers back to their jobs, which will subtract from wage pressures

the current rise in prices is being driven by "outliers" that will soon dissipate, resulting in prices coming back to normal levels ahead

Thus:

"this suggests that Fed officials can stick with their plan to exit only very gradually from the easy current policy stance"



