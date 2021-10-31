Goldman Sachs on the Fed (rate hike coming in July '22), US tax plan (less of a risk to equities) & COVID-19

On the Federal Open Market Committee:

GS tip a US Fed rate hike in July 2022 (previously were at July 2023)

expect the next rate hike in November of 2022 then 2 hikes per year in 2023 and 2024

On coronavirus:

By end-2022, we expect the global effective protection rate against infections to rise by 15pp to nearly 70% on a global GDP-weighted basis, still below the herd immunity threshold to eliminate Delta

On the US tax plan: