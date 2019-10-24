Goldman Sachs on the new-look ECB (same as the old one)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

We farewelled Mario Draghi Thursday - his final European Central Bank policy meeting and press conference. 

  • expect 'broad continuity' in ECB policy
And, coming up early in here tenure:
  • We think the ECB will deliver an additional 10bp deposit rate cut in Q1 2020 (to a trough of -0.6%) 
  • and keep QE running into H2 2021
GS citing:
  • on continued weak growth and low inflation.
---
Lagarde takes over on November 1. 
The day after Halloween (and nothing happens on Brexit)!

We farewelled Mario Draghi Thursday - his final European Central Bank policy meeting and press conference. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose