Goldman Sachs on the new-look ECB (same as the old one)
We farewelled Mario Draghi Thursday - his final European Central Bank policy meeting and press conference.
- expect 'broad continuity' in ECB policy
And, coming up early in here tenure:
- We think the ECB will deliver an additional 10bp deposit rate cut in Q1 2020 (to a trough of -0.6%)
- and keep QE running into H2 2021
GS citing:
- on continued weak growth and low inflation.
---
Lagarde takes over on November 1.
The day after Halloween (and nothing happens on Brexit)!