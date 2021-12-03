Goldman Sachs on the prospects for a higher USD still to come
Goldman Sachs on the Federal Reserve, Omicron and the US dollar:
- "Recent developments have introduced new upside risks to our broad Dollar forecasts. First, following public comments from Fed officials, our economists now expect the FOMC to accelerate the pace of QE tapering and to wrap up the process in mid-March. They also now anticipate three 25bp rate hikes next year instead of two (in June, September, and December, vs July and November previously), and a two-per-year pace thereafter
- Second, the new covid variant already roiling South Africa may introduce new downside risks to global growth, and therefore upside risks to the safe haven Dollar We have not revised our broad USD forecast today but will be considering an upgrade over the coming week"
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.