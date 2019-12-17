Goldman Sachs on the RBA - see a good chance of a rate cut in February 2020

Goldman Sachs on the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes yesterday:, posts on the release are here

Now to GS commetns:
  • Says the minutes were dovish - RBA highlighting soft wage growth, soft consumption 
  • assess the probability of an RBA rate cut in February at 70%
  • with risk skewed to further cuts next year if the economy does not improve as expected
---
ps. Feb is the first Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting next year, No meeting in January .

