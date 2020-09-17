Goldman Sachs on the timing of the next Federal Reserve rate hike - (spoiler ... 2025)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

News crossing that some traders are being sent home from Goldman Sachs in New York due to a COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, analysts at the bank have speculated on the earliest the Fed may hike given the outlined triggers from the FOMC.

  • lift off targets (full employment, 2% inflation), says the bank, are expected to be hit in early of 2025
  • the Goldman Sachs analysts do say earlier hitting of those targets is looking more possible though 


