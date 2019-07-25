Goldman Sachs on the upcoming FOMC meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A quick snippet from GS on why the Fed is to cut rates at the July meeting

"Our reasoning for policy easing - slowing growth against a backdrop of subdued inflation and elevated uncertainty - is consistent with the Fed's reasoning for insurance cuts" 

GS says they are not in the camp expecting a 'turn in the cycle':
  • market-implied odds are consistent with a turn in the cycle
  • we do not foresee in the near-term
(GS commenting on market estimates there will be another cut to come in Q4, perhaps as early as September)

RBC echo:
  • We don't think this is the start of a full-on easing cycle
  • cuts are about providing a bit more accommodation to offset trade headwinds

