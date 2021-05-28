Goldman Sachs' outlook for Federal Reserve policy ... Q1 22 taper, rate hike 2024

Goldman Sachs on the Fed and when to expect a move towards normalising monetary policy. 

A quick snippet, but converts the gist of the GS view:

We expect tapering to begin in 1Q22

  • under assumptions that tapering at $15bn per meeting pace will take all of 2022 and that FOMC will then want to take break before considering rate hikes

Liftoff would not be on table for another two years


GS CEO Solomon:
