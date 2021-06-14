Goldman Sachs say June FOMC meeting too soon for a hint on QE taper

Goldman Sachs says its too early for the Federal Open Market Committee to begin the "taper clock" in their preview.

From the GS note:
  • We do not expect Chair Powell to deliver the first hint at tapering in June.
  • Powell likely agrees with Governor Brainard and President Williams that the labor market has not yet come far enough. 
So, when?
  • We continue to expect the first hint in August or September.
The FOMC meet June 15 and this week.

