Goldman Sachs say the RBA's own modelling suggests $200bn bond-buying stimulus will ne needed

Via the Australian Financial Review comes this on the Reserve Bank of Australia

Goldman Sachs says RBA modelling is that -1% cash rate would be needed to hit inflation and unemployment goals, but the RBA is reluctant to use negative rates.

Hence

"we estimate that an equivalent degree of stimulus could be approximated by a $200bn QE program"



"We continue to see a material risk that the RBA will deliver even deeper rate cuts and be drawn into unconventional policies"

"For now, however, this remains outside our central scenario given Governor Lowe's concerns about financial stability risks from loose monetary policy."















