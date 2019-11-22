Goldman Sachs says the RBA will cut rates further, but QE is unlikely

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

GS Australia chief economist expects a material pick-up in aggregate private demand

  • Which will more than make up for a taptering off of public demand (ie government fiscal support)
More:
  • recent turnaround in dwelling prices to help housing-related consumption growth rebound
  • moderate lift in mining investment
RBA outlook from GS:
  • to cut another 25sps (take the cash rate to 0.5%)
  • market talk of QE will persist but its unlikely, at least next year

