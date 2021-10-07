Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says will launch digital currency in a couple of days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Nigeria stopped banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies back in February of this year. 

In preparation for launching its own cryptocurrency.

Governor Godwin Emefiele said Thursday that the CBN will launch its digital currency,  the eNaira,in a couple of days from now.

Reuters with the report. 
  • Emefiele had previously said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers could hold existing funds in their bank accounts, and that this would accelerate financial inclusion and enable cheaper and faster remittance inflows.
    
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose