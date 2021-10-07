Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says will launch digital currency in a couple of days
Nigeria stopped banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies back in February of this year.
In preparation for launching its own cryptocurrency.
Governor Godwin Emefiele said Thursday that the CBN will launch its digital currency, the eNaira,in a couple of days from now.
Reuters with the report.
- Emefiele had previously said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers could hold existing funds in their bank accounts, and that this would accelerate financial inclusion and enable cheaper and faster remittance inflows.